Northmor came in second place to Elgin when the Golden Knights hosted the nine-team KMAC meet on Saturday.

Elgin finished with 294.5 points, while Northmor had 212.5. Loudonville was third with 156. Locally, Cardington took fifth with 122 points and Mount Gilead was seventh with 60.

Northmor was paced by three individual champions. Ethan Amens earned three pins and one major decision to finish 4-0 at 120 pounds for the team’s first weight-class winner. Cowin Becker added four pinfall victories to take first place at 132 pounds. Carson Campbell also won his weight class, as he went 5-0 at 157 pounds with two wins, a major decision a forfeit and a 9-6 decision victory in the finals.

Carter Thomas went 2-1 at 106 pounds to finish in second place. Brady Carr was second at 113 pounds with a 3-1 record on the day, while Arius Swaim was 4-1 in placing second at 144. Collin Beck was third at 126 with a pair of wins, while Rodney Acord won three times to finish third at 215. At 190 pounds, James Eichler placed fourth.

Thomas Keen added one win for the Golden Knights at 138, as did Ethan Littleton at 165..

Cardington had a pair of individual champions. Dylan Compton went 4-0 with four pins at 113 pounds to earn first place in that weight class. At 165 pounds, Wyatt Denney picked up five pins in as many matches to take first place.

Carter Sherman won three matches on his way to taking second place at 175 pounds. Brandon Hughes placed fourth at 126 for the Pirates, as did Bryce Hartley at 138 pounds and Christopher Kinsey at 157.

For Mount Gilead, Cody Meimer finished second at 285 pounds. He won his first two matches, but was edged by a 3-2 decision in overtime in his final outing of the day. Also, Gabe Simpson went 3-2 at 157 pounds to take third place.

Rocco Castricone finished fourth at 106, as did Nate Meier at 175 pounds. Haldon Rudolph added a win at 150 pounds.

Highland Scots

Highland placed six wrestlers in the MOAC finals at Clear Fork on Saturday and won two of those matches as the Scots took second place in the eight-team conference championship meet.

The Scots finished with 231 points —only second to Ontario’s team total of 255. Clear Fork finished third with 226.5 in a competitive race for the team title.

Kasey Clark took first place for Highland at 126 pounds. He won his first four matches by pin before topping Ryder Alberty of Galion by a 5-2 count in the finals. At 144, Cael Gilmore went 3-0 with two technical falls and a pin to win that class. He defeated Kile Sentieri of Harding 19-2 in the finals.

Highland’s first second-place finisher was Konnor Blaney at 106 pounds. He won his first three matches, but was topped in the finals by Aiden Ohl of Ontario by a 7-2 decision. Liam DeLaney finished 3-2 at 150 pounds to place second. He lost by fall against Daxton Chase of Pleasant in the championship bout. At 157 pounds, Remington Baker finished 4-1 with a loss via pin in the finals to Cole Dille of Ontario in placing second. Also, Ethan Taylor went 3-1 at 215 pounds to take second. His lone loss was by fall in the finals to Landon Campbell of Ontario.

Brady Byler went 2-2 to finish third at 113 pounds, while Brendan Lester was 3-2 at 120 pounds to finish third in that class.

Jacob Wymer won twice at 165 pounds to place fifth, as did Clai Mitchell at 285, while Hunter Taylor claimed three wins at 175 in claiming fifth place. Damien Rollison picked up one win in taking sixth at 138.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS