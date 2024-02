Wednesday, Feb. 21

• Highland at Centennial, Division II girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Madison Christian, Division IV girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.

• Grove City Christian at Mount Gilead, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

• Northmor at Pleasant or Fairbanks, Division III girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.

• Cardington or Columbus School for Girls vs. Bishop Ready or Elgin at TBA, Division III girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Galion, boys’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

• Division II sectional wrestling at Jonathan Alder, 10 a.m.

• Cardington and Northmor at Division III sectional wrestling at Ridgedale, 10 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Division III sectional wrestling at Amanda-Clearcreek, 10 a.m.

• Highland or Centennial vs. North Union at TBA, Division II girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead or Madison Christian vs. Wellington School or Granville Christian at TBA, Division IV girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26

• Division III girls’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

• Division IV girls’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.

• Highland at Bishop Ready, Division II boys’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.

• Horizon Science Academy at Cardington, Division III boys’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at North Union, Division III girls’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.