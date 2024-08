Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 1

• Mount Gilead at Loudonville, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Fredericktown, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Clear Fork at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Centerburg, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

• Mount Gilead at Ridgedale, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

• Crestline at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 3

• Highland at Galion Inv., track and field, 3:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Plymouth, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

• Fairbanks at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Fredericktown, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Loudonville at Highland, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Centerburg at Northmor, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

• Cardington and Northmor boys at Mount Gilead Inv., track and field, 10 a.m.

• Northmor girls at Gilead Christian Inv. (at Cardington), track and field, 10 a.m.

• Lucas at Cardington, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Mansfield Christian at Cardington, softball, 11 a.m.

• Northmor at Danville, softball, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 6

• Whitehall-Yearling at Highland, Division II sectional softball, 5 p.m.

• Northridge at Northmor, Division III sectional softball, 5 p.m.

• Northmor at Galion, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7

• MOAC track and field meet at Marion Harding, 4 p.m.

• KMAC track and field meet at Fredericktown, 4:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Mechanicsburg, Division IV sectional softball, 5 p.m.

• Ontario at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Granville Christian at Mount Gilead, baseball, 5:15 p.m.