Staff Report

The Cardington baseball team picked up 18 hits in defeating East Knox by a 15-6 score on the road in a Monday KMAC contest.

Wyatt Denney picked up a home run and single for the Pirates. Both Wyatt Wade and Merek McClure had two doubles in the win. Fisher Schuman, A.J. Hall and Cadin Dewitt all added a double and two singles, while Abner Edgell had a double and single.

Wade also earned the win. He and James Fiant combined to pitch a six-hitter. They struck out five and walked six.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was outscored by host Galion on Monday by an 11-6 score.

Both Drew Hammond and Jack Bowdre connected for doubles in the contest. Bowdre also was the pitcher of record. He, Hammond and Cole Cuffman combined to give up 10 hits and seven walks, while striking out five.

