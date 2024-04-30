Staff Report

Cardington softball topped host Highland in a non-league contest on Monday.

In their 9-2 win, the Pirates got two doubles from Myleigh Bishop. Genevieve Longsdorf added a double and three singles, while Morgan Powell also cracked a double. Alexis Longsdorf, Ari Simpson and Kayden Burchett all finished with two singles.

Genevieve Longsdorf also was the pitcher of record. She and Simpson combined to strike out 11, walk two and give up five hits.

Kaymi Lewis had a pair of singles for the Scots. Lydia Shaffer handled pitching duties. She struck out nine and walked four.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t keep up with Danville on Monday, suffering a home loss by a 22-1 score.

Greer Simpson had a double for MG, while Anavey Jodrey and Hayleigh Brown combined to give up 10 hits and nine walks, while striking out two.

