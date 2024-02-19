Two Morrow County bowling teams advanced through sectionals to districts over the weekend.

In the boys’ meet, held Friday at HP Lanes in Columbus, Cardington finished 10th with 3426 pins. On Saturday, also at HP Lanes, in the girls’ meet, Northmor took 11th place with 2711 pins. In both meets, the top 12 teams moved on.

Four members of the Pirates boys’ team rolled all three individual games. Andrew Weber scored 636 pins to lead the team and place eighth overall, while Zane Everly rolled 528, Dylan Keifer had a total of 474 and Tyler Bierl totaled 430 pins.

Northmor’s Parker Brown advanced to districts as an individual. His three-game total was 495. As a team, the Golden Knights were 13th with 3118 pins. Austin Radel had a total of 459 pins, while Ryan Diehl added 430, Kyran Hile had 426 and Kaeson Ratcliff finished with 374.

Mount Gilead was 18th with 2949 pins. Rolling all three games for the Indians were Wyatt Irwin (452 pins), C.J. Kneipp (448) and Abram Newson (423).

Also, Highland took 27th place with 2667 pins. Jacob Anthony had a three-game total of 428, while Clayton Irons rolled 384 and Isaiah Watson’s total was 365.

In the girls’ meet, Northmor was led by Haylee Walker’s total of 439 pins. Audrey Hammond added 408, while Emily Ball scored 343 and Emma Rinehart finished with 322.

Cardington finished 13th with 2658 pins. Miranda Kintz had a three-game total of 450 to move on to districts. Autumn Holt (345) also rolled all three games.

Mount Gilead took 20th with a total score of 2288. Shay Irwin had a three-gme total of 398 to advance to districts. Larissa Coleman rolled 380, Jacey Snelling scored 345, Audrey Ramsey had a total of 293 and Savannah Whittaker rolled 209.

Highland didn’t have a full team, but did advance one girl to districts. Elyssa Reigles finished ninth overall with a total of 548 pins. Also competing for the Lady Scots were Shelby Michels (359), Page Elswick (358) and Ryleigh Dewart (347).

