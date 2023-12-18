Highland finished second in the 15-team Jeremy Ammons Kilted Klassic on Saturday, scoring 164.5 points. Dublin Coffman won the event.

The Scots had a number of place-winners on the day. At 106 pounds, Konner Blaney finished second, while Brady Byler took third place. Brendan Lester was second at 120 pounds, as were Cael Gilmore at 144 pounds and Liam DeLaney at 150.

Remington Baker finished fourth at 165 pounds for the Scots, as did Ethan Taylor at 285, while Kasey Clark came in fifth place at 126 pounds. Hunter Taylor was seventh at 190 and Jacob Wymer claimed eighth at 175.

Mount Gilead came in 15th place with 25 points. Tyler Harr’s fifth-place finish paced the Indian wrestlers on the day.

Elgin Pool Tournament

The Northmor wrestling team took third place in the 18-team Elgin Pool Tournament on Saturday, scoring 243 points. The host school won with 265, while Whitmer was second with 252.

The Golden Knights had four champions on the day. Brady Carr won at 113 pounds, claiming a pin in his championship match. Ethan Amens earned a decision in the 120-pound finals to take first place. At 138 pounds, Cowin Becker finished first; as did Carson Campbell at 157 pounds. Both of those wrestlers earned pins in their final match.

Ashton Clark also was third at 190 pounds. Carter Thomas was fourth at 106 pounds, as were Cohan Hurst at 113 pounds, Arius Swaim at 144 pounds and Garrett Deisch at 165.

Cardington took 15th in the meet with 34.5 points.

For the Pirates, Dylan Compton took fifth at 113 pounds.

