Staff Report

In Tuesday softball, Mount Gilead picked up a 17-0 win over visiting Shekinah Christian in a five-inning contest.

Kamryn Harris had a triple and single for the winners, while Lillian Ward also hit a triple. Both Anavey Jodrey and Savannah Wilt added two doubles each, while Kierra Main had a pair of singles. Jodrey also was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight and walked two, while only giving up one hit.

Cardington Pirates

On Tuesday, Cardington was held to three singles in a 2-0 loss to visiting Danville.

Genevieve Longsdorf suffered the hard-luck loss. She struck out 12, walked one and scattered eight hits in the game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS