The Highland bowling teams split with Marion Harding on Friday.

The girls earned a 1259-1219 win over the Presidents. Elyssa Reigles had both the overall high game and overall high series for the Scots. In the boys’ match, the Scots fell by a 2212-1678 margin. For Highland, Noah Messina had a 191 game, while Isaiah Watson rolled a 173, Jed Marcum scored 163 and Jacob Anthony added a game of 162.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS