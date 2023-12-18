The Mount Gilead swim team competed Saturday against River Valley, Elgin, Upper Sandusky, Mansfield Senior, Marion Pleasant and Marion Harding.

According to coach Dina Snow, “Unfortunately, at this point in the season, we are fighting some injuries and sickness, so several swimmers had to scratch some events. Even so, the athletes turned in some great efforts.”

The boys placed 3rd overall and the girls were 6th.

Top Swims: Jaxon Tinch, 1st in the 50 free; Luke Fraizer, 1st in the 100 breast; Abby Griffith, 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 200 free.

The boys’ 200 free relay (AJ Newson, Niles Bush, Jaxon Tinch and Hayden McClelland) came in second by 3/10s of a second, while the medley (Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Jaxon Tinch and Niles Bush) came in 3rd.

There was deep championship scoring so nearly every swimmer added points:

Scoring were Jillian Jones in the 50 free and 100 back; AJ Newson in the 50 free; Wyatt Mowry in the 50 free and 100 breast; Owen Hershner in the 100 free and 100 breast; Adriana Hershner in the 100 free; Niles Bush in the 100 free and 100 free; Carson Mowery in the 100 free and 100 back; Gabby Mowery in the 100 back and Camryn Travis in the 100 breast.

Relay swimmers also added to the point total, including Kamry Grandstaff, Camryn Travis, Abby Griffith and Jillian Jones in the 200 medley relay. Gabby Mowry, Jones, Grandstaff and Griffith also teamed up to score in the 200 free relay.

The boys B relays also scored at this meet, with Carson Mowery, Owen Hershner, Josh Davis and AJ Newson scoring in the 200 medley and Josh Davis, Nolan Hershner, Owen Hershner and Wyatt Mowry scoring in the 200 free relay.

The team travels to Colonel Crawford on Monday night for multi-team meet and to Marion on Wednesday for a multi-team meet hosted by Marion Pleasant.

Information received from Dina Snow.