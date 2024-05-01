Staff Report

Highland improved to 16-2 and took sole possession of the MOAC lead on Tuesday when the Scots traveled to Clear Fork and came away with a 7-2 victory over the Colts.

Zach Church went the distance for the win, striking out nine and walking one while pitching a three-hitter. He added a triple on offense, while Jayden Collins recorded a double.

Cardington Pirates

A 10-run fifth inning by Danville at Cardington on Tuesday was costly for the Pirates in a 15-9 loss to the Blue Devils. The team led 7-3 entering the top of the fifth, but would not be able to recover from that inning in the home defeat.

James Fiant had three singles for the team, while Fisher Schuman, Wyatt Wade and Cadin Dewitt all had two singles.

A.J. Hall was the pitcher of record. He, Merek McClure and Schuman combined to give up 12 hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

