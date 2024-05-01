Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ track team took first place Tuesday at the 10-team Buckeye Central Invitational with 143.5 points. Second-place Wynford had 81.

The Golden Knights dominated the distance events. In the 1600, Ryan Lehman took first with a meet record time of 4:38.55 and David Blunk was second in 4:48.75. Lehman also won the 800 in 2:06.83, while Thomas Keen ran second in 2:10.33. Blunk won the 3200 in 10:31.58 and Vinton Naylor finished second in 11:23.93. Also, the team’s 3200-meter relay won in 8:34.19.

Northmor added a win in the 1600-meter relay with a time of 3:37.14, while Ethan Amens took first in the 300 hurdles in 42.55. Cowin Becker was second in the 400 (52.07) and long jump (20’10.25”) and Conner Stockdale placed second in the high jump (5’6”) and third in the long jump (20’3.5”).

Also, the team was third in the 800-meter relay in 1:36.35 and in the 400-meter relay with a time of 46.56.

Cardington was eighth in the meet with 45.5 points. The Pirates were led by a pair of third-place finishes — Kalin Briggs in the 100 with a time of 11.89 and the team’s 1600-meter relay team, which finished in 3:43.15.

In the girls’ meet, Northmor scored 103.5 to place second to South Central’s 174.5.

Natalie Hunter won the 400 in 1:04.7 and also placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:39.78. In the shot put, Lyla Bishop won with a throw of 28’1” and Brooklyn Miller took second with an effort of 27’10.75”. Northmor also won the 3200-meter relay in 10:50.32 and took second in the 1600-meter relay in 4:33.55.

Cardington took seventh with 33.5 points. Magi Hallabrin won the 800 for the Pirates in a meet record time of 2:27.55 and also took third in the 3200 in 13:25.48.

Mount Gilead Indians

In a triangular meet hosted by Clear Fork and also containing Galion, Mount Gilead finished second to the host team in both the girls’ and boys’ competitions.

The boys’ team scored 67.5 to finish second by four points, while the girls scored 49.

For the boys’ team, Logan High won the 100 in 11.52. Wyatt Mowry took the 800 in 2:11.25, while Will Baker won the 1600 in 4:45.88 and the 3200 in 9:43.59. The team also won the 1600-meter relay with a time of 3:33.2.

Darbie Dillon won the 100 hurdles in 18.06 for the Lady Indians and also took the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.99. Also, Kenlee Trainer took the pole vault by clearing 9’.

