Northmor won both high school team trophies at Cardington’s Mike Armstrong Invitational on Saturday.

The girls’ team finished with 225.5 to top the seven-team field, while the boys won with 216.5 points.

The quartet of Maizy Brinkman, Kate Statler, Kate Lehman and Macie Witherall won the 3200-meter relay in 12:12.64. In the 800 relay, the group of Harley Barber, Lizzie Erlsten, Makayla Sutton and Layla Castle won in 2:04.05. Haylee Walker, Briez Adams, Sarah Ambrose and Castle won the 400-meter relay in 57.34. Ryann Brinkman, Natalie Hunter, Witherall and Sutton won the 1600 relay in 4:42.5.

Nalia Sackman won the 100 hurdles in 18.33 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 55.89. Walker took first in the 100 in 13.83 and won the 200 in 29.71.

In the 1600, Kelbie Kightlinger finished second in 6:39.05 and Kasey Kincaid claimed third in 6:39.46. Castle took second in the 300 hurdles in 57.52. Sackman took second in the 200 with a time of 29.74. Elizabeth Ruhl cleared 4’8” to take second in the high jump. Hunter finished second in the pole vault (8’6”), while Ryann Brinkman was third (7’). Lyla Bishop was second in the shot put (27’4”) and Audrena Whited took third (26’7”).

Sutton placed third in the 400 in 1:12.23, while Hunter took third in the 800 with a time of 2:40.88. Brooklyn Miller was third in the discus at 81’3”.

The boys’ team of Ryan Lehman, David Blunk, Griffin Healea and Thomas Keen won the 3200-meter relay in 9:01.49. Bo Landin, Levi Hunter, Ethan Amens and Cowin Becker won the 800-meter relay in 1:36.91. Becker, Healea, Hunter and Landin added a win in the 1600 relay in 3:41.88.

Lehman also won the 1600 with a time of 4:55.67. Becker took first in the 400 with a time of 53.62 and also took the long jump with an effort of 19’8.5”. Hunter finished first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.05. He also won the pole vault by clearing 12’, while Cade Miracle was second with the same height. Blunk won the 3200 in 10:28.2, while Keen was second (11:42.85) and Dane Creswell finished third (11:49).

In the 110 hurdles, Owen Yunker placed second in 18.65 and Parker Brown was third in 18.67. Lehman was second in the 800 with a time of 2:10.75 and Healea was third in 2:15.43. The quartet of Yunker, Charlie Sippel, Trevor Black and Conner Stockdale placed second in the 400-meter relay in 48.82.

Vinton Naylor ran third in the 1600 in 5:18.35, while Yunker was third in the 300 hurdles in 48.94.

Cardington took third in the girls’ meet with 68 points and fourth in the boys’ competition with 95.

Alexis Longsdorf went 13’1” to win the long jump for the Lady Pirates. Magi Hallabrin won the 800 in a time of 2:31.6. She also took second in the 3200 in 13:00.63 and teamed with Gracie Meade, Rylee Jones and Dezzeray Mooney to placed second in the 1600 relay in 4:59.75.

Jones ran third in the 100 in 14.34. The team of Sophie Moloney, Lydia Hess, Jones and Meade took third in the 400 relay with a time of 59.41.

Aidan Reitmire won the 800 for Cardington in a time of 2:10.16.

The team of Reitmire, Jason Bockbrader, Kalin Briggs and Evan Stover took second in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:39.89. A.J. Brehm, Reitmire, Briggs and Bockbrader were second in the 1600-meter relay in 3:43.09. Luke Visconti ran second in the 300 hurdles in 46.92.

Bockbrader finished second in the high jump by clearing 5’8” and Brehm was third (5’6”).

Brandon Hughes, Dylan Compton, Brayden Rammelsberg and Samuel Jones took third in the 3200 relay in 10:04.41. Brehm ran third in the 400 in 55.3 and went 18’8.75” for third in the long jump.

Gilead Christian finished sixth with 26 points in the boys’ meet and were seventh with 34 in the girls’ meet.

Aryanna Green took third in the 100 hurdles in 19.59 and also was third in the 300 hurdles in 57.89. Seraiah Campbell added a third place finish in the 3200 with a time of 13:16.13.

The boys’ had a pair of fourth-place finishes: Joseph Bossard in the discus and Seth Bertram in the pole vault.

Highland Scots

Competing at the Shelby Invitational on Saturday, the Highland boys took second place in the 10-team meet, while the girls’ squad was third.

Ladon Hayes won the shot put with a heave of 46’10” and Darren Styer took the pole vault with an effort of 11’6” to pace the boys’ team.

The Scot boys finished second in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 9:19.12. Toby Rogers added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles. His team was 44.61. Matthew Miller took second in the 800 in 2:09.76.

The boys’ distance medley earned third place in 12:59.68, as did the 400-meter relay (46.71) and the 1600-meter relay (3:48.73). Also taking third was Kieran Taylor in the pole vault. He cleared 10’6”.

Camryn Miller won the 1600 for the Lady Scots with a time of 5:27.56.

The girls’ distance medley placed second in 15:20.02, as did the 3200-meter relay in 10:36.64. Ava Fichtner added a second-place effort in the pole vault by clearing 7’6”.

The team added a third-place finish in the 400-meter relay with a time of 54.02. Highland also took third in the 1600 relay in 4:37.97. Margaret Hennell’s effort of 97’0.25” was good for third in that event.

Mount Gilead Indians

Competing at the Lexington Invitational on Saturday, the Mount Gilead boys finished 11th with 26 points, while the girls scored one point to take 13th place.

For the boys, Will Baker earned a second-place finish in the 3200 with a time of 9:43.56.

The girls’ point came from Kenlee Trainer, who was eighth in the pole vault.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS