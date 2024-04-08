After finishing his senior year at Northmor, Ryan Diehl will head to college at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where he will compete on the school’s bowling team.

Diehl noted that a visit to MVNU played a role in convincing him to go there.

“I had a couple friends go there and so I wanted to at least try and go on a college visit there and see what I thought,” he said. “And then I saw that they have a good bowling team and so I was like, ‘Well, I’ll go meet the coach’, so we met and I was like this is where I want to be. I waited a little bit to see if I wanted to bowl or not. I thought about it, I prayed about it and decided I was ready and I wanted to do it.”

Diehl noted that it wasn’t an easy decision, as Tiffin University had been his front-runner for a while.

“I first went to Tiffin to see what I thought about that,” he said. “I was on there for quite a while because they were giving me a scholarship to bowl there. And then I went to Mount Vernon Nazarene and then that’s when I realized that’s what I needed to stick with.”

He added that, from his visit, he found a lot to like about MVNU.

“I just liked the entire campus,” he said. “I liked everything about their bowling team and their coaches. Once I prayed about it, God told me that’s where you’re meant to be.”

Diehl is expecting the bowling experience at Mount Vernon Nazarene to be pretty similar to what he’s had at Northmor.

“I’m not expecting much different,” he said. “Hopefully, I have a good, supportive team and if I have a good, supportive team, I feel I can do anything.”

He will be majoring in physical education in college and said he’s looking forward to taking that degree into his future occupation.

“Basically just the college experience and being able to make new friends and start a new life and get ready for my career,” he said about what he’s looking forward to about the college experience. “I’m really excited about the career part. Being a physical education teacher. I love teaching kids. I love everything about sports. I’m just really excited to be able to do that every day.”

Diehl added that one thing he’ll miss about Northmor is being involved with that school’s sports.

“I’m going to miss a lot about this place,” he said. “I’m going to miss the bowling team. I’m going to miss the school. I’m going to miss being able to go to sporting events here. Hopefully, I’ll still be able to do that, but if college holds me up, I’ll do everything I can to watch it online, I guess.”

