Staff Report

The Highland boys’ track team tied the host school for second out of 13 teams with 103 points on Friday.

Highland won three events in the meet. Ladon Hayes took first in the shot put with a top effort of 46’8.75”, while Toby Rogers won the 300 hurdles in 43.3 and Branson Newsome won the 200 in 23.34. Newsome also was second in the 100 in 11.77.

Matthew Miller was third in the 3200 in 10:25.18, while Owen Winkelfoos cleared 5’8” to take third in the high jump, Darren Styer got over 11’6” to take third in the pole vault and Manuel Parsley’s effort of 125’1” was good for third in the discus.

The quartet of Sam Hernandez, Rogers, Gavin VanWinkle and Rogers was third in the 800-meter relay in 1:35.52 and the group of Winkelfoos, Miller, Ethan Harmon and Zane Sheets ran third in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:53.11.

The Lady Scots took third place with 106.5 points. Camryn Miller won a pair of events. She was first in the 800 in 2:31.24 and also won the 1600 with a time of 5:24.51. Audrey Weaver won the long jump with an effort of 14’10”, while Rozzalyn Benedict was second in that event at 14’8.5”.

The team’s 3200-meter relay team of Reagan Maibach, Riley Matthews, Allison Minkos and Kindylle Mallow ran second in 10:48.77, while the 400-meter squad of Benedict, Iliana Men-Hartley, Amarie Morgan and Weaver was third in 52.72. Men-Hartley added a third-place finish in the 400 in 1:03.54.

Gilead Christian’s girls placed 10th, while the boys’ team tied for 12th place.

The top Lady Eagle performance was by Seraiah Campbell, who placed fourth in the 800. The boys were led by three eighth-place finishes — Seth Bertam in the pole vault, Joseph Bossard in the discus and the 3200-meter relay team of Bertam, Bossard, Jackson Keller and Nathan Bossard.

Mount Gilead Indians

Competing Friday in Mapleton’s Josh Olin Night Invitational, the Mount Gilead girls placed third with 94.5 points, while the boys’ team was seventh with 42.

Abby Leonhard won the discus for Mount Gilead with a top effort of 112’7”. Also in that event, Cassady Irwin finished third (103’11”).

The team’s 400-meter relay team of Mackenzie Mosher, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte took second in 53.73. Kimberly Staley placed second in the 3200 in 12:16.58 and also was third in the 1600 (5:44.09). Waugh ran third in the 100 with a time of 13.45.

For the boys, Wyatt Mowry claimed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.75. Kasen Wallace added a second-place finish in the pole vault after clearing 12’.

