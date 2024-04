Wednesday, April 10

• Cardington at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Shelby at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

• Mount Gilead at Ridgedale, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 12

• Lexington at Highland, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Wynford, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Northmor at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Shekinah Christian, softball, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

• Cardington, Highland and Northmor at Loudonville Inv., track and field, 9 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Heath Inv., track and field, 10 a.m.

• Buckeye Valley at Cardington, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Cardington at Pleasant w/Utica, softball, 11 a.m.

• Highland vs. Hartley at Ohio Wesleyan, noon.

Monday, April 15

• East Knox at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Delaware Christian at Cardington, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Danville at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

• Clear Fork and Ontario at Highland, track and field, 4:45 p.m.

• Cardington and Mount Gilead at Fredericktown, track and field, 5:15 p.m.

• Cardington at Danville, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Galion, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.