Staff Report

The Cardington Lady Pirates picked up a pair of softball wins on Saturday when they took on both New Albany and Lakewood on the road.

In their 13-3 win over New Albany, the team picked up 11 hits. Genevieve Longsdorf smacked a home run, while Alexis Longsdorf added a double and two singles. Ari Simpson had a double and single, while Kayden Burchett and Morgan Powell added doubles. Genevieve Longsdorf struck out 12, walked one and scattered eight hits to earn the win.

In topping Lakewood 3-1, Cardington got a triple and single by Genevieve Longsdorf, a double and single from Burchett and two singles by Powell.

Genevieve Longsdorf went the distance for the win. She pitched a six-hitter while striking out 14 and walking one.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball team earned its first win of the year Saturday at Marion Harding.

In their 16-4 victory, the Scots got three hits by Maddy Stuckman. Aubree Johnson added a double and single, while Jossalyn Varney had a double. Bri Tuggle finished with two singles. On the mound, Lydia Shaffer struck out eight and walked four, while scattering three hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead split on the road with Berne Union on Saturday, winning one contest 16-12 and dropping the other by a 16-8 margin.

In their win, MG picked up 15 hits, including three home runs. Anavey Jodrey had a home run and two singles, while both Greer Simpson and Savannah Wilt added a home run and single. Kierra Main had a double and single and Savannah Wilt picked up a double. Also, Lillian Ward and Aris Creasap both had two singles.

Jodrey picked up the win. She struck out six, walked six and gave up five hits.

In the loss, the Indians got a double and two singles by Ward, while Lindsey Ayers added a double and single and Main also connected for a double. Wilt added two singles. Hayleigh Brown, Wilt and Jodrey combined to strike out nine, but walked 11 and gave up seven hits.

