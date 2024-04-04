Staff Report

After trailing 2-1 after the first inning at Mount Gilead, Northmor scored once in the third and three times in the fourth to pick up a 5-2 win over the Indians Wednesday.

The Golden Knights got 10 hits in the game, with Drew Hammond hitting a home run. Both Cole Cuffman and Bryce Cooper added two singles. Hammond also pitched a complete game two-hitter. He struck out 12 and walked two.

The Indians were held to two singles in the game. Hayden Pangborn, the pitcher of record, and Cameron Vickers combined to strike out seven, walk four and give up 10 hits.

Highland Scots

Highland suffered its first loss of the season in baseball at Marion Harding on Wednesday.

The Scots led 1-0 through five innings, but gave up one run in both the sixth and seventh frames to suffer the 2-1 setback. The team was held to three singles on the day. Jayden Collins took the loss in relief of Kort Sears. The duo combined to strike out 14, walk two and give up five hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington led 4-0 going into the bottom of the third inning at Elgin on Wednesday, but gave up seven straight runs to the Comets to suffer a 7-4 loss.

The team finished with seven singles, with Denton Garrison picking up two of them. A.J. Hall was the pitcher of record. He and James Fiant combined to strike out seven and walk one, while giving up 10 hits.

