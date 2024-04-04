Staff Report

Cardington picked up its first softball win of the year on Wednesday when the team hosted Elgin and claimed an 18-3 decision.

The Pirates tallied 19 hits on the day, with both Abby Ufferman and Genevieve Longsdorf recording two doubles and a single. Kayden Burchett and Morgan Powell both had a double and two singles, while Celia Hall had a double and single. Also, Myleigh Bishop added a double and Ari Simpson finished with two singles.

Longsdorf also pitched a five-inning complete game. She struck out nine, walked one and scattered 10 hits.

