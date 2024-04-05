Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Morrow County has opened its employment application process to fill seasonal positions in six specialty areas for the 2024 racing season. Hardworking, dedicated candidates ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply now.

Workers are being sought in ticketing and customer service; food service, catering and concessions; operations and maintenance; safety; guest services and security; and the track corner marshal departments. To submit an employment application, visit midohio.com/jobs to complete the online form. Applications can also be submitted at Mid-Ohio (7721 Steam Corners Rd., Lexington, Ohio 44904) Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

“We are kicking off a very busy year at Mid-Ohio and we need enthusiastic, dedicated candidates for several seasonal positions. If you ever wanted to work in the fast-paced world of professional sports, this is a great opportunity!” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Apply now and become part of our great team of people that make Mid-Ohio one of the best tracks in the country!”

Questions about these seasonal positions can also be sent to [email protected]. The complete 2024 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season schedule is available online at midohio.com.

Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, X (formerly known as Twitter) @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.

Information received from Steve Bidlack.