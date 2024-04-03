Staff Report

Northmor’s softball team had a big offensive night when they hosted Mount Gilead on Monday and came away with a 24-1 win.

The Golden Knights finished with 18 hits in the contest. Mahaila Strobel had a home run, double and single and Madison Simpson contributed two doubles and two singles. Both Shelby Cooper and Raelynn Fulk had three singles in the game, while Kate Kissling and Brooke Kissling had two each.

Kate Kissling also pitched all five innings for the win. She struck out four, walked two and gave up four hits.

For the Indians, four different girls each had one single. Anavey Jodrey struck out two, walked eight and gave up 18 hits on the mound.

