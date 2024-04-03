Staff Report

The Northmor baseball team was able to walk off a 2-1 home win over Mount Gilead with a score in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Golden Knights tied things up with a third-inning score.

Trevor Brubaker earned the win in relief of Grant Bentley. The duo combined to pitch a seven-hitter, striking out 12 and walking five. Bentley also had three singles, as did Garrett Harvey. Bryce Cooper added a pair of singles.

For MG, Cameron Vickers had a double and single, while Kyle St. Clair picked up a pair of singles. Cole Fricke suffered the loss in relief of Gage Baker. They combined to tally 10 strikeouts, while giving up 11 hits and four walks.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington could not get untracked offensively when they hosted Pleasant on Monday.

In losing 5-0, the Pirates were held to five hits. Denton Garrison finished with a double, while Merek McClure picked up three singles. McClure also was the pitcher of record. He and Wyatt Wade finished with a total of 12 strikeouts and one walk, while giving up six hits.

