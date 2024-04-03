A Marion man who spent decades protecting and helping the community is being remembered with a new scholarship fund at Marion Technical College to help paramedics enter the nursing field.

Randy Myers, a lifelong resident of Marion and a retired firefighter and paramedic, died in January. His wife of 30 years, Debra Myers, and the Myers family and friends created this scholarship fund to continue Randy Myers’ legacy.

“Randy was a very giving person,” Deb Myers said. “He did whatever it took to care for his family, his friends and the community.”

Randy Myers was born in Marion. After graduating from Pleasant High School, he followed in his father’s footsteps to become a journeyman electrician. He worked at his father’s company, Triple Service Electric. He was also a volunteer fighter and a driver for Stofcheck Ambulance Service.

Marion Township Fire approached Myers about becoming a full-time firefighter. He accepted and brought his knowledge and skills with him.

“Retired Chief Mike Fogle said Randy was the best pump operator. When the new truck, the Dragon slayer, came in, everyone was amazed at how Randy quickly knew how to operate the pump. Randy read the manual and watched how-to videos before the first training class,” Deb Myers said. “Every firefighter depends on the pump operator for the water so it is a critical job.”

Even after retiring, Randy Myers used his skills to help neighbors and friends fix problems. He also loved being a cheerleader for his family. The Myerses were together for 30 years. They have three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“Randy’s last words were, ‘Whatever it takes,’” recalled Aaron Neiderkohr, Randy Myers’ stepson. “I cannot think of three words better fitting to describe him and describe what he taught. He did ‘whatever it takes’ countless times in his life for all of us. I challenge all of you to keep that spirit going. Dig deeper on the hard days. Do whatever it takes to finish the job, to be a better person, to find God, to fix relationships, to take vacations, and so on. Please let Randy live on through all of us and do ‘whatever it takes.’”

Neiderkohr followed Myers’ footsteps and became a full-time firefighter for the Marion Fire Department. Myers’ son, Chip, also became a firefighter and worked with his father doing electrical repairs. Chip Myers is currently a paramedic in Delaware County.

Deb Myers, associate dean of health programs at Marion Tech, said the scholarship fund was the best way to honor Randy.

“I love MTC! We did the same thing for my father in his memory,” Deb Myers said. “I wanted to apply it to a program that was relevant to Randy’s career. I knew the nursing program has an accelerated program for paramedics who want to transition into nursing so I thought that would be a good fit.”

“So many people in our family believe in education and have benefitted from Marion Technical College,” said Mikki Myers, wife of Chip Myers.

At the signing, many family members were present, including retired teachers and some Marion Tech alumni.

The Myers family and Marion Tech appreciate the generous community support for this fund.

“This is such a meaningful and special tribute. We’ve never seen such an outpouring of support,” said Mike Stuckey, director of the Marion Technical College Foundation.

Jean Obenour is the treasurer of the Foundation Board and a longtime family friend of Deb Myers.

“It’s been a joy to watch Deb and the wonderful life she had with Randy and the love they shared,” Obenour said. “This is another way for it to continue and grow.”

“I’ve just been very honored that all of the donations that have come were $9,600 and more donations are coming. He would be so honored that so many people wanted to donate in his memory,” Deb Myers said.

Anyone wishing to remember Randy Myers can give to the Foundation at https://bit.ly/Donate2MTC. Designate the Randy Myers Fund with your gift.

“This is a fast-growing field that will benefit all of us,” Stuckey said. “We count on nurses. This new scholarship fund benefits students looking to advance their skills and career options and the community.”

Submitted by Marion Technical College.