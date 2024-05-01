As winners of Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC)’s Franklin B. Walter Scholarships, Justin Gibson (Madison Local Schools), Parker Bartlett (Mount Gilead EVS), and Luke Tinnermeier (Galion City Schools) were selected to represent MOESC at the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) Franklin B. Walter State Program on April 15.

MOESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said, “I would like to congratulate Luke, Parker, and Justin on this outstanding accomplishment and wish them the best of luck as they graduate from high school next month and move on with their pursuits in college.”

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s educational service center superintendents to recognize outstanding student achievement. One senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties is eligible to receive this annual honor.

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.