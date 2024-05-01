The Morrow County Ready for Hire program at the Tomorrow Center in Cardington recently offered drone training and certification to students. The Ready for Hire program is held after school each week and is open to all Morrow County students in grades nine through 12.

The drone training, taught by a USI instructor, focused on an introduction to drone technology, including an overview of regulatory requirements, drone flight fundamentals, flight preparation, and proper conduct of a drone flight in U.S. airspace. Students also learned about career opportunities in the drone industry and earned a recreational drone license after completing training.

USI is a drone training program that provides everything a school needs to establish a successful program that allows students to use real-world materials to earn industry-recognized credentials that count toward high school graduation and prepare them for the workforce.

As part of the training, students flew a DJI Pro Mini aircraft through increasingly complex maneuvers in the school’s gymnasium and then out into the open skies.

Tomorrow Center’s Ready for Hire program teachers Jessica Anderson and Josh Hunter noticed students walking a little taller the following day in school after the completion of the program, and they heard students talk about how they were proud of their newly earned certifications as nascent pilots.

The Ready for Hire program uses drone training at program sites because of the exposure to different careers and to introduce new opportunities to the students.

“As industries continue to embrace drones for everything from photography to agriculture, the demand for skilled pilots is rising,” said Becky Nolen, Morrow County Ready for Hire site coordinator. “Experience and industry credentials could easily carry students toward careers in the film industry, real estate, law enforcement, the military, or more. By participating in The Tomorrow Center’s drone pilot program, these students have learned a fun new skill and positioned themselves for success in an evolving job market. Whether they choose to pursue careers in drone operation or explore other fields, the experience gained from this program will undoubtedly serve them well into the future.”

