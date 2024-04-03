Every year during March’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Morrow DD invites the community to help us “Inspire Kindness” by honoring those with developmental disabilities.

During the month of March, each of the county libraries provided a display case, which we decorated to recognize DD awareness; both the Morrow County Commissioners Office and Mt. Gilead Village Council and mayor signed proclamations recognizing the significance of the month; and individuals who live with developmental disabilities read a book to each second grade classroom in Morrow County.

This year, we were doubly excited about reading the book “The Elephant with a Knot in His Trunk” by Dr. Stuart Sheer and Nancy Patz. This book is about a young elephant, Kofi, who is born with a knot in his trunk. Kofi’s disability keeps him from eating, drinking and trumpeting like other elephants, and he deals with his peers bullying him, making him feel inadequate and isolated. Through the support of his loving parents, a caring doctor, and his own courage, Kofi overcomes these obstacles to live a confident life.

In January, we chose this book for our awareness efforts, but we struggled to find enough books to purchase. Morrow DD’s Outreach team contacted the author, Dr. Stuart Sheer, DDS, orthodontist and professor in Maryland, who has travelled around the world to help correct cleft palates for children. Via telephone, Sheer expressed that he was inspired to write the book after working to correct dental problems for a young girl. Sheer was so excited that we wanted to read his book to all second graders in the county that he sent us enough autographed copies for each classroom at no charge! We have also donated a copy of the book to each library in the county. It is an amazing story, written by an amazing author who, through his generosity, “Inspired Kindness” throughout Morrow County!

Administrators, teachers and students at each school were so welcoming and supportive. We are proud to be part of such kind and caring community!

Submitted by the Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities.