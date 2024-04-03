Flying Horse Farms hosted the March 19 meeting of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.

Following lunch, Chamber Executive Director Kristen Thomas explained the advantages of using the chamber website “Info Hub.” Thomas demonstrated how members can create their own entries or get help from her in publishing information on the website.

Chamber President Erin Kelty explained the website “Growth Zone” and some benefits of chamber membership such as health insurance, sharing announcements, and using the membership data base.

The introduction of the Student of the Month, Aubrey Thomas, was made by Mount Gilead High School (MGHS) Principal Deb Clauss. Clauss called Thomas a “once-in-a-lifetime student.” She is the valedictorian for the class of 2024, holding a 4.36 GPA. She is not only a high school student, but also a college student, having begun her college career as a sophomore and accumulating more than a year’s worth of credits of college course work. She also challenged herself with advanced placement courses and upper-level courses in chemistry, trigonometry and advanced Spanish.

Thomas is a leader in clubs, sports, community and church. She is president of Key Club, vice president of National Honor Society, a four-year varsity basketball player, and this year, she was voted captain by her teammates. She is the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for MGHS and is active in the school’s leadership club. She brought a Bible study to MGHS for students before school and is the creator of an official Welcome Team at her church, which has grown to more than 20 members.

Clauss added with a chuckle, “In her spare time, she works at 8 Sisters Bakery.”

“The most important quality which makes Aubrey stand out from others is her dedication to service. She has spent hundreds of hours in community service and is a role model for her fellow students and school staff,” Clauss said.

Thomas plans to attend Ashland University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She would like to work in a children’s hospital, preferably in the oncology section. She also aspires to continue to be involved in her church, serve others, and build a career and family.

Chamber announcements

New chamber members for February are Omni Fiber, Sol Systems, The Village Gathering Place, and Alberta Stojkovic for the Morrow County Sentinel.

Sustaining sponsors are Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Morrow County Hospital, Open Road Renewables, Consolidated Cooperative and Lubrication Specialties, Inc.

Coming events include the following:

• April 6-8: “Solar Eclipse of the Heart” at Morrow County Fairgrounds.

• Thursday, April 11: Business After Hours at Tidy Tim’s.

• Tuesday April 16: Lunch and Learn at Flying Horse Farms.

• Saturday April 20: Bowling for Business at Morrow Lanes.

• Thursday April 25: Battle of the Business at The Endzone Bar and Grill.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].