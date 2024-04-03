The Morrow County History Center in Mount Gilead opened its doors for a grand reopening of the newly designed Military Room on March 25. The open house for veterans and local officials preceded the spring opening for the public, which will take place on Sunday, April 6.

Visitors enjoyed a tour of several new exhibits along with the new display of military gear and uniforms. Morrow County Historical Society President Mike Wilson recognized board members Robin Brucker and Patti Feustal for doing much of the design and displays for the new Military Room and other new displays. Brucker in turn thanked board member Kevin Evans for doing much of the heavy lifting for the project.

Brooke Bihlman from Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office presented a proclamation of congratulations from the State of Ohio for the accomplishments of the History Center.

The Rum Rill pottery collection also has a new room along with HPM factory’s restyled room — “How it started with an Apple.” A display of vintage clothing with hats and accessories is a new collection from the former Union Department Store and other local clothiers. Other new exhibits include post offices, Morrow County Granges, Total Solar Eclipse, Election 2024 with election memorabilia and Dr. Nathan Tucker.

Visitors can participate in three “Favorite” exhibits for Favorite Flavor of Ice Cream from April to June, Favorite Pet, Cat or Dog runs from July to September, and Favorite Snack, Sweet or Salty is from October to November. Visitors will have the option for writing in their favorite, and the results will be posted on the History Center window.

Brucker announced that Guided Village Walks with “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem” will return May 9. The Famous and Infamous walks begin on June 9. Two new guided walks are Burgers, Shakes and Pies beginning June 13 and Tombstones and the Stories they Tell will begin May 23.

History talks will include Fashion over the Years on May 5, Letters Live Aug. 20 and Sept. 24, Where have all the Granges gone Sept. 8 and Poetry Live Sept. 15.

A calendar with a complete schedule of walks and History Center events will be available at the History Center during open hours, which begin Sunday, April 7 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The History Center on the Public Square at 17 W. High St. in Mount Gilead will be open every Sunday afternoon from April through November.

For more information, visit Morrow County Historical Society, Morrow County, OH on Facebook or www.MorrowCountyHitoricalSociety.com. The History Center and Morrow County Historical Society contact is [email protected].

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].