The Highland wrestling team took fourth place in the Division II sectional hosted by Jonathan Alder on Saturday and advanced six wrestlers to districts in the process.

Two Scots finished first in their weight classes. At 106 pounds, Konner Blaney (40-8) earned three pins and a major decision in claiming the title in that class. Cael Gilmore (42-3) added an individual title at 144 points. He went 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall to his name. Kasey Clark (39-6) made the finals at 126 pounds, but suffered his only loss of the day to be 2-1 at sectionals and finish second.

At 113 pounds, Brady Byler (30-14) went 3-2 to advance to districts via placing fourth in his class. Brendan Lester (30-15) also was fourth. Competing at 120 pounds, he went 2-2 on the day. Also taking fourth was Liam DeLaney (32-12) at 150 pounds. He was 2-2 in the meet.

Remington Baker (38-13) took sixth at 157 pounds. He went 2-1 in his first three matches, but was injured in the consolation semifinals and had to forfeit to sixth place. Ethan Taylor (25-19) went 1-3 in the meet to place sixth at 215 pounds. Clai Mitchell (15-22) was sixth at 285 pounds, also going 1-3 on the day.

Hunter Taylor added one win at 175 pounds.

Ridgedale Sectional

Northmor placed third at the Division III sectional wrestling meet hosted by Ridgedale on Saturday and advanced eight wrestlers to the district meet. The Golden Knights scored 161 points.

Northmor dominated in the lower weight classes winning four of the first five. At 106 pounds, Carter Thomas (27-16) won both of his matches to take first place. Brady Carr (34-7) then won all three of his matches at 113 pounds, including avenging a KMAC tournament loss to Dylan Compton of Cardington in the finals by a 9-8 score to claim his sectional title.

At 120 pounds, Ethan Amens (34-8) won all three of his matches by pin to take first place, while Cowin Becker (45-1) won twice by pin to claim a sectional title.

Carson Campbell (40-6) finished second at 157 pounds, going 2-1 in the meet. Collin Beck (11-17) went 2-2 at 126 pounds to place fourth for Northmor, as did James Eichler at 175 pounds and Rodney Acord (16-19) at 215.

Also, Shane Walker earned one win at 144 pounds, as did Ethan Littleton at 165.

Cardington took eighth place with 82.5 points and had two athletes move on to districts.

Compton (35-12) went 3-1 at 113 pounds to place second in that weight class. Wyatt Denney (30-3) picked up two wins before losing in the finals at 165 to also finish second for the Pirates.

Brandon Hughes (16-21) went 3-2 on the day at 126 pounds to finish fifth and be a district alternate. Carter Sherman (21-18) went 2-2 at 175 pounds to finish fifth and also be an alternate. Bryce Hartley (15-22) went 1-3 to place sixth at 138., as did Kayden Wells (5-19) at 285. Syler Engle added one win at 190.

Amanda-Clearcreek Sectional

The Mount Gilead wrestling team finished 12th at the Division III Amanda-Clearcreek sectional tournament Saturday with 37 points, advancing a pair of athletes to districts.

Gabe Simpson led the team by placing third at 165 pounds. Simpson (28-15) split a pair of matches in the championship bracket before winning two matches by decision to move on to the district meet. Rocco Castricone (19-16) moved on by placing fourth at 106 pounds. He went 1-2 on Saturday.

Competing at 285 pounds, Cody Meimer (14-6) took fifth to become the district alternate at that weight class. After losing his first match, he earned two straight pins, but then fell in his advancement match. However, he would win his final bout by fall to become the alternate.

Girls’ Pre-Regional Tournament

Highland’s Emma Bolton won the 190-pound weight class for the Lady Scots at the Pre-Regional Tournament hosted by Claymont High School on Friday.

Bolton (25-10) won both of her matches by first-period pin to earn the title. Both of her matches were concluded in under a minute.

The Scots finished fourth out of 16 teams with 89 points. Iliana Men-Hartley (15-19) finished second at 120 pounds for the Scots. She won her first two matches by pin before falling in the finals. Taking third was Brianna Tuggle (22-12) at 125 pounds. After losing in her first match by a 2-0 decision, she bounced back to earn a quick pin in the third-place match. Chloe Perdas (10-23) also finished third. Competing at 145 pounds, she bounced back from a loss in her first match to win two straight, both by pin.

Mia Arick (12-21) went 1-2 at 140 pounds to take fourth place. Madalynn Morrison (10-12) also took fourth, competing at 235 pounds.

Cardington’s Cameron Sherman (19-3) placed second at 170 pounds. She won her first match by pin, but was edged 7-5 in the finals. She scored all 16 points for the Lady Pirates in the meet.

