Staff Report

Cardington picked up a sectional championship Saturday evening at Bishop Ready High School.

Competing in the Division III tournament, the visiting Pirates pulled away in the second half to earn a 53-47 decision. They trailed 17-15 after the opening period, but were able to tie the score at 28 going into the locker room at the half. In the third quarter, they took a 13-11 edge over their hosts to take the lead and then were able to outscore Ready 12-8 over the final eight minutes to finish on top and advance to the district semifinals.

Both Abigail Hardwick and Kinstin Henthorn scored 12 points for Cardington, with Henthorn hitting four three-pointers. Madison Caulkins and Jill Bertke both added eight in the win.

