The Highland girls’ basketball team finished its regular season with an 8-14 record after being edged at home by Elgin. The final score was 34-29.

Highland jumped out to a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, but was outscored in the second 13-4 to trail 17-13. They would get within a 22-20 margin by the end of the third period, but were outscored 12-9 in the fourth to be edged by five.

Bryleigh Young connected on four three-pointers to score 12 points. Sierra Fitzpatrick added eight in the game.

