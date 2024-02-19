Staff Report

Highland’s boys were edged at home by Ontario on Friday by a 57-51 margin.

The Scots got off to a slow start in the game and found themselves in a 20-9 hole after the first quarter. They would take an 11-9 advantage in the second period, but were outscored 15-10 in the third to trail 44-30 going into the fourth. While Highland took a 21-13 advantage over the final eight minutes, they could not completely erase their deficit.

Aron West scored 17 points to lead Highland, while Dane Nauman picked up 10 and Cooper Young added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled to get untracked offensively on Saturday, as they fell to visiting Colonel Crawford by a 55-34 count.

The score was only 10-6 in favor of Colonel Crawford after the first quarter, but they were able to open up a 29-14 lead by the half. It would be 40-24 after three periods, as the Indians suffered the non-league loss.

Both Rowan Fitzpatrick and Cameron Vickers tallied 10 points for MG in the game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS