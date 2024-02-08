Staff Report

Mount Gilead picked up a 62-56 win over host East Knox in a Wednesday KMAC boys’ basketball game.

The Indians were tied with their opponents at 14 after the opening period, but forged in front by a 27-22 margin at the half. The score was 45-35 in favor of Mount Gilead after the third quarter and they were able to hold off a Bulldog comeback bid in the fourth quarter to finish on top.

MG had balanced scoring in the game. Gage Baker led the team with 14 points, while Hayden Somerlot connected on three three-pointers in adding 12. Cameron Vickers picked up 11 points, Mitchell Sayers had 10 and Jake Wilt finished with nine.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington avenged an earlier loss to Centerburg on Wednesday when they earned a 58-41 road win over the Trojans.

The Pirates took a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and still led by a 28-23 count at the break. In the second half, they would widen that advantage, taking a 14-11 advantage in the third quarter and outscoring their opponents 16-7 in the fourth.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was unable to clinch sole possession of the KMAC boys’ basketball title on Wednesday when they traveled to Fredericktown.

The Freddies won the game 63-57 to improve to 9-2 in the league. Northmor finished their KMAC season with a 10-2 mark. They will either win or share the KMAC title depending on the result of Fredericktown’s Saturday game at Centerburg.

A slow star cost the Golden Knights, as they trailed 17-9 after the first quarter and 39-23 at the half. They would get within a 48-41 margin by the end of the third period and took a 16-15 advantage in the fourth, but would be unable to complete the comeback.

Highland Scots

Host River Valley outshot Highland in claiming a 100-48 win over the Scots on Wednesday.

The Vikings led 25-7 after eight minutes of play and extended their advantage to a 65-28 margin by halftime. River Valley would go on to take a 35-20 edge over the course of the second half to pick up the MOAC win.

Both Ranger Steck and Toby Rogers scored nine points to lead Highland, while Kadyn Reichenbach and Owen Winkelfoos added eight each.

