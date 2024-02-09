Staff Report

Cardington won a road thriller against Buckeye Central on Thursday, topping their hosts in double overtime by a 47-45 margin.

The Pirates battled back in the second half after trailing 13-6 after the first quarter and 24-14 at the half. Cardington would claw back to within a 32-30 margin by the end of the third period, though and both teams finished with seven in the fourth. After one extra session, the game was tied at 43, but the Pirates held a 4-2 advantage in the second overtime to earn the win.

Abigail Hardwick led Cardington with 17 points. Jill Bertke picked up 11.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor girls were topped 40-31 by visiting Mapleton on Tuesday.

In the non-conference game, the Golden Knights led 8-7 after the first period, but trailed 19-17 going into the half. Mapleton then took an 11-5 advantage in the third quarter to open up an eight-point lead and were able to keep that advantage the rest of the way.

Both Shelby Cooper and Claire Tackett finished with seven points for Northmor.

Highland Scots

A rough second quarter proved to be the difference when visiting Highland lost on the road against Ontario by a 36-30 score.

The Lady Scots held an 8-4 lead after the first quarter, but were outscored 12-2 in the second to find themselves in a 16-10 hole at the half. Both teams would then score 14 in the third period and six in the fourth, as the Warriors held on for the MOAC win.

Bryleigh Young led the Scots with nine points, while MaKaylee Merckling added eight.

