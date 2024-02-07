Highland was able to hold off a late comeback bid by Mount Gilead on Tuesday to earn a 48-45 non-conference girls’ basketball win.

One key to the Scots’ victory: Being red-hot from beyond the three-point line. While the Scots only connected on five two-point shots and 4-of-9 free throws, they sunk a total of 11 three-pointers — baskets that were integral both for them to manufacture a lead that ballooned up to 15 points and in holding onto their advantage down the stretch.

“We hit some big shots, which was really good to see because our last several nights out, we didn’t shoot it well,” said Highland head coach Matt Bradley. “Credit to our girls. They stuck with it. We had a tough week last week. I’m really proud of their effort in practice yesterday in coming back and getting after it, and obviously tonight.”

Another key to Highland’s win: Offensive execution issues on the part of the Indians. While Mount Gilead was aggressive driving into the paint and attacking the basket, throughout the game, they had troubles converting that effort into points.

“When you look at the final stats, we were 16-of-28 from the free throw line,” said Indian coach Nick Vukovich, who added his team missed 11 lay-ups. “There’s your game. They were red hot and, kudos to them, they hit shots when they had to, but we missed 12 free throws. We can’t miss 12 free throws in a game and expect to win. There’s no way around it. We didn’t execute and when we don’t execute, we’re not going to do well.”

Highland’s shooting was on display from the beginning. Three-pointers from Aubree Bellamy, Reagan Maibach and Bryleigh Young staked the team to a 9-3 lead in a first quarter they would conclude with a 12-5 advantage.

Young and MaKaylee Merckling would hit from long range in the second quarter, while Addie Mullins added a basket and free throw. Meanwhile, the Indians, who were 3-of-4 from the foul line in the opening period, started struggling from the line in the second half. While Olivia Long drained a three-pointer and Danielle Pohlkotte also hit from the field, the team was 6-of-10 from the line as they went into the locker room at halftime trailing by five at 21-16.

Highland then came out of the intermission on a tear, getting two free throws from Young, as well as long-range shots by Merckling and Kate Clements, as they opened up a 33-18 lead midway through the third.

The Indians would battle back, getting buckets from Aubrey Thomas, Greer Simpson and Faith White as they closed within a 36-27 score by the end of the period. Pohlkotte would then open the fourth quarter with a three, to make it a six-point game.

A basket by Merckling followed by threes from Maibach and Merckling would make it a 44-35 game with 2:22 remaining, though. The Indians would battle back down the stretch, but would not be able to close the game, as the Scots held a six-point lead late in the game before a last-second Pohlkotte three-pointer ended things with Highland in front by three.

“A lot of credit to Mount Gilead,” said Bradley. “They did not quit — they made everything difficult for us. We got up 15 and they cut it to three, so a lot of credit to them. I’m just really proud of how hard we played. Really proud of our resilience. We’ve been sick, we’ve been injured, so I’m really proud of our girls to get that win.”

Pohlkotte led Mount Gilead with 13 points, while both Thomas and Simpson finished with 10. After the game, Vukovich said his team need to work on being more effective at scoring around the rim.

“We’ll get the pads out and start beating them up and going up for lay-ups, as they have to get used to that contact and go through it and, hopefully when they go through in practice, it carries over to games,” he said. “We have to stay mentally engaged in the game; that’s where we’re lacking right now. We’re worried about what’s not being called instead of just playing through it and then we shut down. When we shut down, then we can’t do anything, so we have to mentally challenge ourselves.”

For Highland, Young hit four three-pointers in scoring 15 points, while Merckling connected three times from deep in adding 11 and Maibach added eight. After losing by wide margins to two of the top MOAC teams recently, Bradley felt this game was a great confidence boost for a young team that’s played a very tough schedule.

“We talked to the girls about our strength of schedule,” he said. “At our tournament draw on Sunday, we had the third hardest schedule in the Central District, so it’s sometimes getting them to see the forest from the trees and not fixating on the most recent loss and seeing we’ve won seven games with a really young team. It’s just really exciting for our girls.”

