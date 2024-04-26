Staff Report

Mount Gilead picked up a road win at Cardington on Thursday, collecting 10 hits in earning a 9-2 decision.

Hayden Somerlot had a double and single for the team, while Mason Barnum finished with a double. Also, Cameron Vickers picked up three singles and Kyle St. Clair added two. On the mound, Gage Baker went the distance for the win. He pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

For the Pirates, A.J. Hall led the team offensively with two singles. Hall also was the pitcher of record. He and James Fiant combined to give up nine hits and six walks, while striking out seven.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor improved to 14-2 on the year after defeating visiting Marion Harding 5-4 in nine innings on Thursday.

The Golden Knights scored four in the first inning, but watched their guests battle back to tie the game by the end of seven. After a scoreless eighth inning, Northmor got a ninth-inning run to walk off the non-league contest.

Cole Cuffman tallied a double and two singles, while Nick Armrose also cracked a double. Grant Bentley finished with three singles and Drew Hammond added two. Bryce Cooper picked up the win in relief of Bentley. The duo combined to give up nine hits and walk three, while striking out 10.

