Staff Report

In non-league action, Northmor picked up a 10-6 home win over Highland on Thursday.

Mahaila Strobel recorded a home run and two singles in the contest. Both Madison Simpson and Raelynn Fulk added a double and single. Shelby Cooper earned the win, as she went the distance, striking out six and giving up nine hits and three walks.

For Highland, Lydia Shaffer had a home run. Aubree Johnson added a double and two singles. Shaffer was the pitcher of record. She and Kelsey Munday combined to give up 11 hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS