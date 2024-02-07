Staff Report

A slow start was costly for the Cardington girls’ basketball team when they traveled to Clear Fork on Tuesday.

In their 54-38 loss, the Pirates trailed 18-5 after the first quarter. They Colts would increase their lead to 32-11 at the half. While Cardington would trim a few points off their deficit to make the score 45-28 by the end of the third period and then took a 10-9 advantage in the fourth period, they would not be able to catch up to their hosts.

Abigail Hardwick’s nine points led Cardington in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS