Selover Public Library in Chesterville held its first “Officially Speaking” event on Jan. 24. Morrow County Commissioner Tim Siegfried joined a small group of Chesterville, Marengo, and Sparta residents to enjoy some light refreshments and to talk about himself and his role as a county commissioner.

Siegfried took a variety of questions from the attendees and discussed issues of interest to county residents. Topics ranged from the budget process to sewer systems, county and state road and safety issues, and the county hospital. When asked what he might change, Siegfried’s main complaint was that “things in government take too long,” though he also recognized that is the way the government is set up.

Selover Library is planning a series of monthly “Officially Speaking” events. Future guests will include County Commissioner Jon Mason on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., as well as Big Walnut Fire Chief Ben Lovell, Morrow County Park Board Chairman Tim Hilborn, and others in the coming months.

The library’s expanded hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The library will continue to be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

All programs are free. For more details on this and other programs, and to register for those requiring it, visit the library’s web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Selover Public Library.