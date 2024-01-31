The Mount Gilead Public Library is partnering with the OSU Extension in Morrow County for a series of classes for individuals interested in learning more about mindfulness and its demonstrated health benefits.

The library announcement from librarian Lisa King describes mindful wellness as “an effective tool to reduce stress, increase productivity, resiliency, work engagement and a healthier lifestyle.”

The four weekly sessions described by Extension Educator Candace Heer include mindful awareness principles and bodily relaxation with soft background music using movements and breathing exercises. There is no need for special exercise clothing, tools or equipment.

Classes will be held at the Mount Gilead Public Library, 41 E. High St. in Mount Gilead, on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 5-6:15 p.m. The class is free to Morrow County residents.

To register for the classes, call the Extension office at 419-947-1070 or visit https://go.osu.edu/registration-mindfulwellness.

King was pleased to talk about a few other new library programs being offered this winter. One of the newest is Zumba Gold, which is held on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. in the Library Annex meeting room.

STEAM Club is new for ages 6-12 and includes a mini-lesson followed by an experiment or craft. The group meets on the first Monday of the month at 4 p.m.

ELA Tutoring is available for English language arts tutoring. Those interested can drop in anytime between 3 and 6 p.m. every Thursday. Other times are available by appointment. To reserve a time or for questions, email [email protected].

Teen craft night is another new program. Teens 13-18 can drop in anytime between 3 and 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month to complete a craft.

“Libby” is a new app for eBooks and audiobooks. It is available in the App Store and on Google Play. Patrons can use their library card number to set up an account. If a book in a search is available, patrons can click “Borrow” and immediately download the book and begin reading. If books aren’t available, they can be placed on hold.

Popular continuing programs include Children’s story time Moovin’ and Groovin’ with Miss Jillian every Thursday at 11 a.m. for ages 0-3 years old. Children enjoy singing and dancing along with stories. Tiny Tots meet with Miss Jillian on Tuesday at 11 a.m., also for ages 0-3 years old. They listen to a story, sing songs, and do crafts. Storytime with Miss Jillian is every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for ages 3-5 years old with a story, crafts and songs.

The Seed Library is on the second floor. Patrons can pick up free seeds and get seed education materials. Seeds can be picked up or donated to the seed library.

The library’s adult book club, MGPL Book Club, meets on the second floor. Meetings are on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.

Beyond the Book Club is a community-based book club program geared toward teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is open to everyone. The group meets on the second floor on the second Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m.

King encourages all who enjoy reading to participate in the 2024 reading challenge. Library patrons who read 35 books in 2024 can win a prize. The challenge is for teens and adults. Reading logs are available at the library to track books read.

Hours for the library are Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., and closed Sunday.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.