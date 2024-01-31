The Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association will be hosting a 5th Quarter at the Cardington American Legion, located at 307 Park Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 10. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Included in the event’s schedule will be a livestream of the varsity boys basketball game against Mount Gilead scheduled to take place that evening. After the game is over, disc jockey and Pirate alumnus Ryan Rose will keep the crowd entertained until midnight.

Drinks tickets will be for sale, and food, such as shredded chicken nachos and sloppy joe sandwiches, will be available for purchase. Families are welcome to attend alongside their Pirate alumnus, and a 50/50 raffle will be conducted throughout the night.

All proceeds generated will go to the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.