Highland High School naval science instructor and retired Command Master Chief Aaron Shipley, along with Principal Chad Carpenter, presented the Legion of Valor Award Bronze Cross for Scholastic Achievement to Navy JROTC Cadet/Lieutenant Commander Brianna Tuggle, company commander of the SCOTS Navy JROTC Unit, during an awards ceremony at Highland High School.

Tuggle was one of only two cadets to receive the prominent award out of 57 Navy JROTC units across the entirety of Area Three, which encompasses over 7,000 eligible junior students.

The award recommendation was submitted last April while Tuggle was a junior. The Legion of Valor Award is voted on annually by a select group of Medal of Honor winners or their service equivalent to recognize scholastic and leadership excellence in military and academic subjects.

Tuggle received the award as a result of her humble leadership, coachability, self-drive, stellar academic performance, dedication to others, and exceedingly exceptional performance. During her four years of high school, she has served as the company commander within the SCOT Company, where she leads with distinction.

As a four-year member of the drill team, Tuggle has served as the unarmed and armed platoon commander as a part of the competitive color guard and inspection team and provided senior leadership for the entire team. Tuggle is also a member of the SCOTS NJROTC air rifle team competing at Camp Perry in the Area Three championships. Additionally, she has completed basic leadership training and leadership academy and was selected to return as an aide for both trainings due to her leadership style.

She was selected into the National Honor Society and is a varsity member of the wrestling and softball teams. Tuggle also headed an entire senior NJROTC initiative to attend the 82nd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor. As a pleasant coincidence, on the very day the award was signed — Dec. 7, 2023 — Tuggle stood in the Remembrance Circle in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, with nearly 2,000 people watching, including her fellow senior cadets, saluting 102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Harry Chandler.

The entire school body of Highland High School congratulates Tuggle as she represents our high school and our unit with the utmost professionalism.

This story was written by Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Nevaeh Woods, administrative officer.