The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) had three board members who were recently elected to a new four-year term and received their oath of office during the organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Those members included Brad Geissman, William Hope, and Douglas Theaker.

In addition, Theaker was appointed to serve as the board president while William McFarland was assigned as board vice president.

The men and women comprising the MOESC Board of Governors are:

• Linda Schumaker – newly elected

• William Hope

• William McFarland

• Brad Geissman

• Glenna Plotts

• Kyle Swigart

• Douglas Theaker

Regarding the regular board meeting that followed the organizational meeting, the board was recognized for Ohio School Boards Association School Board Recognition Month. The Ohio School Boards Association celebrates School Board Recognition Month every January to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society. The MOESC joins districts throughout the state to recognize school board members’ significant contributions to their communities.

MOESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel presented everyone with a framed certificate of commendation on behalf of the Ohio School Boards Association as well as a MOESC pullover as a sign of appreciation.

“We are very lucky to have a dedicated board that works closely with education professionals and community members to create an educational vision for our client districts and their students,” Kimmel said. “On behalf of the students and staff of our client districts and our community, I would like to personally thank the board members for their efforts in providing leadership for our educational service center.”

For more information regarding School Board Recognition Month, visit www.ohioschoolboards.org/.

In other business, the MOESC Board of Governors approved and appointed Ben Blubaugh to the Pioneer Career & Technology Board of Education. Blubaugh is the pattern division plant manager at Covert Manufacturing in Galion where he and his family reside.

The next MOESC Board of Governors meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at noon.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.