Highland’s boys’ basketball team was edged on the road by Lakewood by a 35-32 margin on Tuesday.

The team trailed 9-4 after the first quarter, but closed within a 16-12 margin at the half. However, Lakewood took a 10-6 edge in the third period to open up an eight-point lead. While Highland took a 14-9 advantage in the fourth, they would not be able to completely erase that deficit.

Aron West finished with a team-high eight points for the Scots.

