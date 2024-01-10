Staff Report

Cardington battled back in the second half to stun Fredericktown by a 62-57 margin on Tuesday.

The Freddies got out to a fast start, leading 20-10 after the first quarter and 39-21 at the half. The Pirates would come alive in the third quarter, taking a 24-11 advantage to close within a 50-45 margin. They would then score 17 points in the fourth quarter while only giving up seven to complete the comeback.

Abigail Hardwick led Cardington with 26 points. Magi Hallabrin finished with 11.

Mount Gilead Indians

A rough second quarter doomed Mount Gilead against Danville in a Tuesday night KMAC game.

In their 63-53 loss to the Blue Devils, MG jumped in front 24-16 after one period of play, but was outscored 26-9 in the second to fall into a 42-33 hole. Danville took a 21-20 edge over the second half to maintain their lead and pick up the win.

Faith White led the Indians with 14 points. Danielle Pohlkotte added 13, while both Kendall Neal and Greer Simpson finished with nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor’s girls fell in a Tuesday night KMAC game to Centerburg. The final score was 52-25 in favor of the Trojans.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS