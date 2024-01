Staff Report

Highland’s boys’ bowling team claimed a 1637-1608 win over host Shelby on Tuesday.

Freshman Clayton Irons had the Scots’ high game of 169. Jacob Anthony had a 159 game and Matthew Swetland added a 154.

In the girls’ match, the Scots fell 1415-1011. Page Elswick had the overall high game of 167, wile Elyssa Reigles bowled a 162 game and Shelby Michels added a 153.

