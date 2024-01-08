Staff Report

Highland bounced back on Friday to defeat visiting Ontario by a 46-40 count in a game that went to double overtime.

The Scots had to battle back in the game. After both teams scored 10 points in the first quarter, Ontario moved in front by a 20-15 margin at the half. Highland trimmed their deficit to a 24-21 score going into the fourth and then took a 13-10 advantage over those eight minutes. Both teams scored four points in the first extra session, but Highland took an 8-2 edge in the second overtime to earn the MOAC win.

Bryleigh Young finished with 13 points to pace Highland, hitting four three-pointers in the process. Aubree Bellamy and Addie Mullins both finished with nine in the game.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Saturday, Northmor topped Temple Christian at home by a 40-32 score.

The Golden Knights trailed 9-6 after the first quarter in a back-and-forth game. They would take an 18-13 lead into the half, but fell behind by a 27-25 margin going into the fourth. However, they would take a 15-5 edge over the final eight minutes to earn the victory.

Madison Simpson scored 13 points to lead Northmor in the game. Alexis See finished with eight.

