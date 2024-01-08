Staff Report

The Highland boys’ basketball was edged on the road by Clear Fork on Thursday by a 53-44 margin.

The Scots led 15-12 after the first quarter, but were outscored 10-5 in the second to trail by two at the break. Both teams tallied 15 points in the third quarter, but Clear Fork took a 16-9 edge in the fourth to pull away for the decision.

Toby Rogers scored 18 points to lead Highland. Cooper Young finished with eight.

On Saturday, Highland couldn’t overcome a slow start in losing 58-48 to visiting Crestview.

The Cougars led 12-7 after eight minutes of action and increased their advantage to 26-13 at the half and 41-26 by the end of the third. The Scots scored 22 points in the fourth period, but would not be able to make up that deficit.

Rogers had a big night for Highland, scoring 29 points. Aron West contributed nine.

