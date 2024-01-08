Highland placed third at Saturday’s Licking Valley Invitational with 196 points.

The Scots had two champions in the 17-team meet. At 126 pounds, Kasey Clark won by a 10-5 decision in the championship match to take first place. Cael Gilmore took first at 144 pounds after claiming an 11-3 major decision.

Konnor Blaney placed second at 113 pounds, as did Remington Baker at 157. Brady Byler took third at 106, while Brendan Lester finished fourth at 120. Liam DeLaney took fifth at 150 pounds.

Damian Rollison (138), Cash LaFever (157), Lincoln Caldwell (157), Justin Berthed (165), Jacob Wymer (175), Hunter Taylor (190) and Ethan Taylor (215) all won matches, but didn’t finish in the top six of their weight classes.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor wrestling team had five place-winners over the weekend at Mansfield’s J.C. Gorman wrestling invitational. As a team, they placed 10th out of 32 squads.

Two Golden Knights placed second in the meet. Cowin Becker went 4-1 with three pins at 138 pounds to finish second, while Carson Campbell did the same at 157 pounds.

Ethan Amens claimed fifth at 120 pounds, as did Ashton Clark at 190. Also, Carson Thomas took sixth at 106. Both Brady Carr (113) and Arius Swaim (144) won one match over the weekend tournament.

Highland Lady Scots

The Highland girls’ wrestling team finished eighth at the DeSales Girls’ Classic on Saturday, finishing with 59 points in the 21-team meet.

Brianna Tuggle finished third at 130 pounds to lead the Scot effort. Both Chloe Perda (155) and Emma Bolton (235) claimed fourth place. Three more wrestlers earned sixth-place finishes: Lillia Roesky at 110 pounds, Kayla Mendez at 120 and Mia Arick at 140. Abigail Watson added one win at 235.

