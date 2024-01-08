Winter has arrived and brought seasonal cold temperatures with it. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft reminds visitors to prioritize their preparation and awareness to safely enjoy Ohio’s lakes and rivers throughout the chilly season.

Waterfowl hunters and fishermen are still using the open waters of Ohio to pursue their game, but extra caution needs to be taken as you adventure out over the bone chilling water. Water temperatures will continue to drop as the weather becomes cooler. Water cooler than the normal body temperature of 98.6 degrees causes heat loss. In fact, cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature. Nearly 90 percent of boating fatalities occur due to drowning, and almost half of those are caused by immersion in cold water.

I have had the unfortunate experience of falling through the ice of a pond years ago saving a puppy that fell through new ice. I knew the water depth in that area wasn’t over my head but I was not expecting how the immersion into the icy water would suck the air right out of my lungs. It literally took my breath away and once I was out of the wet clothes, it took a very long time to get my body core temperature to come back up. It was eye opening to say the least to where I am adamant about wearing a life jacket any time I am on the water fishing or hunting on colder waters.

Wearing a life jacket while on the water is as important as wearing a seatbelt while driving. When properly fitted, a life jacket will keep a person’s airway out of the water in the event of an emergency. In addition, dressing appropriately with layers will help keep you warm. Creating a float plan and letting someone know where you are going and when you will return should also be implemented.

• Earlier this fall, there was a lot of chatter on the internet about a potential record deer being harvested in Clinton County, Ohio. Unfortunately that deer has been confiscated by authorities as wildlife officers from ODNR Division of Wildlife conduct an investigation. The deer was reported to have allegedly been taken by Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, on Nov. 9.

An investigation was launched after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property. While the investigation continues, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment associated with the alleged unlawful taking of the deer.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is dedicated to enforcing laws that protect Ohio’s wildlife. Input and concern from the public are integral to those enforcement efforts. Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). Reports are kept anonymous. Information that results in a conviction of a wildlife crime may result in a reward.

Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s great outdoors. They also speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife surveys, and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor related recreation.

• If you still have your live-cut Christmas tree, remember it can be repurposed as habitat for all sorts of terrestrial and aquatic animals, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Before you discard your tree, remember that it can find life after Christmas for Ohio’s birds, fish, mammals, and more.

Recycled live-cut Christmas trees are used as fish habitat in both public and private waters. Christmas trees are donated to the Division of Wildlife by community recycling and drop-off programs. The trees are bundled together and weighed down so they sink to the bottom, attracting fish and providing cover.

Sunken trees provide structure for many baitfish, which in turn attract sport fish. Decomposing trees also feed zooplankton, which provide food for aquatic invertebrates and attract larger fish. Private pond owners may also want to consider repurposing trees to add habitat to their ponds. Many species are attracted to this dense cover, including crappie, bluegill, and largemouth bass.

A live-cut Christmas tree can also be recycled as the centerpiece of a wildlife-friendly brush pile. Place the tree in a selected location and stack limbs around it in a square arrangement, layering more brush until a desired height is reached. Cover the top with additional brush to create a unique and valuable shelter for small animals.

Songbirds, including cardinals, chickadees, titmice, nuthatches, and wrens travel in and out of brush piles for food, nesting, and to escape predators. Small mammals, such as rabbits and chipmunks, also use brush piles for shelter and raising young. Brush piles are valuable shelter for overwintering insects like bees, moths, and butterflies, as well.

Before repurposing or disposing of a live-cut Christmas tree, remember to remove all trimmings including tinsel, garland, lights, and ornaments as these can be harmful to the environment and wildlife. Please obtain proper permission before discarding your tree on public or private property. Discarding trees without permission could result in a litter violation.

Until next time, Good Hunting and Good Fishing!

Ken Parrott is an Agricultural Science teacher with Northmor High School.